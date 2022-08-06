WPIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.25 crore, up 110.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.25 crore in June 2022 up 110.53% from Rs. 62.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2022 up 79.63% from Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.28 crore in June 2022 up 67.86% from Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2021.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 16.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.10 in June 2021.

WPIL shares closed at 1,165.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.35% returns over the last 6 months and 16.96% over the last 12 months.