WPIL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.34 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.34 crore in June 2021 up 9.81% from Rs. 56.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2021 up 16.58% from Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2021 up 4.58% from Rs. 14.40 crore in June 2020.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.81 in June 2020.

WPIL shares closed at 900.95 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.50% returns over the last 6 months and 111.04% over the last 12 months.