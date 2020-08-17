172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|wpil-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-56-78-crore-down-34-58-y-o-y-5714331.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WPIL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.78 crore, down 34.58% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.78 crore in June 2020 down 34.58% from Rs. 86.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2020 down 49.18% from Rs. 15.01 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.40 crore in June 2020 down 46.09% from Rs. 26.71 crore in June 2019.

WPIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.81 in June 2020 from Rs. 15.36 in June 2019.

WPIL shares closed at 422.75 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -33.01% returns over the last 6 months and -33.95% over the last 12 months.

WPIL
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations56.78100.3886.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations56.78100.3886.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials25.7953.2842.31
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.93-2.52-1.45
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.627.888.49
Depreciation1.341.391.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.0829.2515.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.0111.1120.87
Other Income7.0413.914.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0625.0225.26
Interest2.892.922.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.1622.1022.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.1622.1022.70
Tax2.544.847.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.6317.2615.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.6317.2615.01
Equity Share Capital9.779.779.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.8117.6715.36
Diluted EPS7.8117.6715.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.8117.6715.36
Diluted EPS7.8117.6715.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:33 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #WPIL

