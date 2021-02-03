WPIL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 103.07 crore, up 27.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.07 crore in December 2020 up 27.05% from Rs. 81.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2020 up 33.45% from Rs. 14.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.28 crore in December 2020 up 20.34% from Rs. 23.50 crore in December 2019.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 19.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.59 in December 2019.

WPIL shares closed at 619.25 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.21% returns over the last 6 months and -3.68% over the last 12 months.