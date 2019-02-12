WPIL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 125.48 crore, up 10.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 125.48 crore in December 2018 up 10.29% from Rs. 113.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2018 up 192.5% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.87 crore in December 2018 up 142.5% from Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2017.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 17.74 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.06 in December 2017.

WPIL shares closed at 773.40 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.75% returns over the last 6 months and 20.85% over the last 12 months.