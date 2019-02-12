Present
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 05:24 PM IST

WPIL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 125.48 crore, up 10.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 125.48 crore in December 2018 up 10.29% from Rs. 113.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2018 up 192.5% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.87 crore in December 2018 up 142.5% from Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2017.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 17.74 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.06 in December 2017.

WPIL shares closed at 773.40 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.75% returns over the last 6 months and 20.85% over the last 12 months.

WPIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 125.48 117.86 113.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 125.48 117.86 113.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.22 69.66 83.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.21 -1.25 -3.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.56 8.54 9.34
Depreciation 0.84 0.80 0.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.83 19.94 12.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.23 20.19 11.06
Other Income 1.80 11.41 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.03 31.60 11.91
Interest 1.09 1.08 2.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.94 30.52 9.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.94 30.52 9.17
Tax 11.61 9.88 3.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.32 20.65 5.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.32 20.65 5.92
Equity Share Capital 9.77 9.77 9.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.74 21.14 6.06
Diluted EPS 17.74 21.14 6.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.74 21.14 6.06
Diluted EPS 17.74 21.14 6.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 05:13 pm

#Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #WPIL

