WPIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 404.29 crore, up 40.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 404.29 crore in September 2022 up 40.84% from Rs. 287.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.37 crore in September 2022 down 1.87% from Rs. 23.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.34 crore in September 2022 down 5.09% from Rs. 56.20 crore in September 2021.

WPIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.38 in September 2021.

WPIL shares closed at 1,338.50 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.89% returns over the last 6 months and 61.03% over the last 12 months.

WPIL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 404.29 299.21 287.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 404.29 299.21 287.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 257.51 142.79 121.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.02 -4.74 -4.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.52 51.67 51.37
Depreciation 8.43 8.94 9.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.91 57.85 59.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.94 42.70 50.87
Other Income 3.97 2.04 -3.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.91 44.74 47.12
Interest 5.98 5.15 5.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.92 39.60 41.70
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.21
P/L Before Tax 38.92 39.60 41.50
Tax 12.85 10.05 11.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.07 29.55 30.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.02 -0.02 -0.02
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.06 29.53 30.31
Minority Interest -2.99 -5.72 -6.49
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.31 0.72 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.37 24.52 23.82
Equity Share Capital 9.77 9.77 9.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.93 25.11 24.38
Diluted EPS 23.93 25.11 24.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.93 25.11 24.38
Diluted EPS 23.93 25.11 24.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #WPIL
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
