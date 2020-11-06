WPIL Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 182.48 crore, down 20.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.48 crore in September 2020 down 20.07% from Rs. 228.29 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in September 2020 down 37.23% from Rs. 18.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.03 crore in September 2020 down 21.07% from Rs. 32.98 crore in September 2019.

WPIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.58 in September 2020 from Rs. 18.45 in September 2019.

WPIL shares closed at 431.80 on November 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given 29.77% returns over the last 6 months and -34.41% over the last 12 months.