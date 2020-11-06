172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|wpil-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-182-48-crore-down-20-07-y-o-y-6075611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WPIL Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 182.48 crore, down 20.07% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 182.48 crore in September 2020 down 20.07% from Rs. 228.29 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in September 2020 down 37.23% from Rs. 18.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.03 crore in September 2020 down 21.07% from Rs. 32.98 crore in September 2019.

WPIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.58 in September 2020 from Rs. 18.45 in September 2019.

WPIL shares closed at 431.80 on November 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given 29.77% returns over the last 6 months and -34.41% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations182.48201.98228.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations182.48201.98228.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials62.7288.70114.61
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.3213.73-7.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost50.4342.3144.04
Depreciation10.127.068.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses49.5637.3945.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9612.7923.81
Other Income2.953.190.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9115.9724.78
Interest5.505.594.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.4110.3820.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.4110.3820.73
Tax1.343.76-0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.086.6221.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.086.6221.12
Minority Interest1.140.60-3.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.09-0.630.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.316.5918.02
Equity Share Capital9.779.779.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.586.7518.45
Diluted EPS11.586.7518.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.586.7518.45
Diluted EPS11.586.7518.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #WPIL

