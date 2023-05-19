English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    WPIL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 574.13 crore, up 35.87% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 574.13 crore in March 2023 up 35.87% from Rs. 422.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.47 crore in March 2023 up 45.05% from Rs. 49.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.96 crore in March 2023 up 26.61% from Rs. 97.91 crore in March 2022.

    WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 73.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 50.45 in March 2022.

    WPIL shares closed at 2,530.80 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 112.78% returns over the last 6 months and 166.40% over the last 12 months.

    WPIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations574.13507.16422.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations574.13507.16422.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.19286.59206.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.72-7.14-3.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.6255.5051.34
    Depreciation8.979.4410.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses299.1166.1876.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.9696.5881.52
    Other Income5.0315.746.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.99112.3287.59
    Interest7.975.554.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.02106.7783.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax107.02106.7783.39
    Tax29.0023.0523.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.0283.7259.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.31-0.020.26
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period77.7183.7059.89
    Minority Interest-7.89-13.91-11.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.650.010.81
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates71.4769.8049.27
    Equity Share Capital9.779.779.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS73.1771.4750.45
    Diluted EPS73.1771.4750.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS73.1771.4750.45
    Diluted EPS73.1771.4750.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #WPIL
    first published: May 19, 2023 07:21 pm