WPIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 422.57 crore, up 19.63% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 422.57 crore in March 2022 up 19.63% from Rs. 353.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.27 crore in March 2022 up 31.3% from Rs. 37.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.91 crore in March 2022 up 16.21% from Rs. 84.25 crore in March 2021.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 50.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 38.42 in March 2021.

WPIL shares closed at 1,023.00 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.14% returns over the last 6 months and 50.28% over the last 12 months.

WPIL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 422.57 246.57 353.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 422.57 246.57 353.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 206.50 113.25 127.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.82 -14.89 7.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.34 51.74 49.50
Depreciation 10.32 8.84 9.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.70 62.94 87.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.52 24.70 72.39
Other Income 6.08 0.89 2.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.59 25.59 75.12
Interest 4.20 5.50 6.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.39 20.09 68.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 83.39 20.09 68.57
Tax 23.76 5.29 19.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.63 14.81 49.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.26 -0.02 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.89 14.79 49.10
Minority Interest -11.43 -1.84 -11.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.81 0.19 -0.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 49.27 13.13 37.53
Equity Share Capital 9.77 9.77 9.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.45 13.44 38.42
Diluted EPS 50.45 13.46 38.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.45 13.44 38.42
Diluted EPS 50.45 13.46 38.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 04:24 pm
