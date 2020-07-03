WPIL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 283.07 crore, up 3.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.07 crore in March 2020 up 3.72% from Rs. 272.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.02 crore in March 2020 up 98.89% from Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.72 crore in March 2020 up 91.08% from Rs. 30.73 crore in March 2019.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 25.50 in March 2020 from Rs. 14.94 in March 2019.

WPIL shares closed at 393.40 on July 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given -43.48% returns over the last 6 months and -54.14% over the last 12 months.