    WPIL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 357.71 crore, up 19.55% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 357.71 crore in June 2023 up 19.55% from Rs. 299.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.79 crore in June 2023 up 29.63% from Rs. 24.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.05 crore in June 2023 up 32.36% from Rs. 53.68 crore in June 2022.

    WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 32.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.11 in June 2022.

    WPIL shares closed at 3,660.85 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 161.01% returns over the last 6 months and 232.82% over the last 12 months.

    WPIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations357.71574.13299.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations357.71574.13299.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.4096.19142.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods85.69----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.50-4.72-4.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.3664.6251.67
    Depreciation9.218.978.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.43299.1157.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.13109.9642.70
    Other Income4.715.032.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.84114.9944.74
    Interest7.747.975.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.11107.0239.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax54.11107.0239.60
    Tax14.4729.0010.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.6378.0229.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.02-0.31-0.02
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.6277.7129.53
    Minority Interest-8.64-7.89-5.72
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.811.650.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.7971.4724.52
    Equity Share Capital9.779.779.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.5473.1725.11
    Diluted EPS32.5473.1725.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.5473.1725.11
    Diluted EPS32.5473.1725.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

