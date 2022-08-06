 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WPIL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 299.21 crore, up 32.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 299.21 crore in June 2022 up 32.94% from Rs. 225.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.52 crore in June 2022 up 120.74% from Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.68 crore in June 2022 up 77.28% from Rs. 30.28 crore in June 2021.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 25.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.38 in June 2021.

WPIL shares closed at 1,165.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.35% returns over the last 6 months and 16.96% over the last 12 months.

WPIL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 299.21 422.57 225.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 299.21 422.57 225.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 142.79 206.50 98.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.74 -3.82 -0.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.67 51.34 50.89
Depreciation 8.94 10.32 9.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.85 76.70 51.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.70 81.52 15.89
Other Income 2.04 6.08 5.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.74 87.59 21.26
Interest 5.15 4.20 4.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.60 83.39 16.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.60 83.39 16.52
Tax 10.05 23.76 4.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.55 59.63 11.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.02 0.26 -0.02
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.53 59.89 11.68
Minority Interest -5.72 -11.43 -1.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.72 0.81 0.56
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.52 49.27 11.11
Equity Share Capital 9.77 9.77 9.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.11 50.45 11.38
Diluted EPS 25.11 50.45 11.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.11 50.45 11.38
Diluted EPS 25.11 50.45 11.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
