    WPIL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 299.21 crore, up 32.94% Y-o-Y

    August 06, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 299.21 crore in June 2022 up 32.94% from Rs. 225.08 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.52 crore in June 2022 up 120.74% from Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.68 crore in June 2022 up 77.28% from Rs. 30.28 crore in June 2021.

    WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 25.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.38 in June 2021.

    WPIL shares closed at 1,165.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.35% returns over the last 6 months and 16.96% over the last 12 months.

    WPIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations299.21422.57225.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations299.21422.57225.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials142.79206.5098.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.74-3.82-0.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.6751.3450.89
    Depreciation8.9410.329.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.8576.7051.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.7081.5215.89
    Other Income2.046.085.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.7487.5921.26
    Interest5.154.204.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.6083.3916.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.6083.3916.52
    Tax10.0523.764.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.5559.6311.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.020.26-0.02
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.5359.8911.68
    Minority Interest-5.72-11.43-1.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.720.810.56
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.5249.2711.11
    Equity Share Capital9.779.779.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.1150.4511.38
    Diluted EPS25.1150.4511.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.1150.4511.38
    Diluted EPS25.1150.4511.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
