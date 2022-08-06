WPIL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 299.21 crore, up 32.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.21 crore in June 2022 up 32.94% from Rs. 225.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.52 crore in June 2022 up 120.74% from Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.68 crore in June 2022 up 77.28% from Rs. 30.28 crore in June 2021.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 25.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.38 in June 2021.

WPIL shares closed at 1,165.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.35% returns over the last 6 months and 16.96% over the last 12 months.