WPIL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 225.08 crore, up 11.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.08 crore in June 2021 up 11.44% from Rs. 201.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2021 up 68.57% from Rs. 6.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.28 crore in June 2021 up 31.48% from Rs. 23.03 crore in June 2020.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 11.38 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.75 in June 2020.

WPIL shares closed at 1,007.00 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.39% returns over the last 6 months and 135.89% over the last 12 months.