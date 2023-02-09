 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WPIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 507.16 crore, up 105.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 507.16 crore in December 2022 up 105.69% from Rs. 246.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.80 crore in December 2022 up 431.62% from Rs. 13.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.76 crore in December 2022 up 253.65% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.

WPIL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 507.16 404.29 246.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 507.16 404.29 246.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 286.59 257.51 113.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.14 -13.02 -14.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.50 47.52 51.74
Depreciation 9.44 8.43 8.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.18 62.91 62.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.58 40.94 24.70
Other Income 15.74 3.97 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.32 44.91 25.59
Interest 5.55 5.98 5.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.77 38.92 20.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 106.77 38.92 20.09
Tax 23.05 12.85 5.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.72 26.07 14.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.02 -0.02 -0.02
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.70 26.06 14.79
Minority Interest -13.91 -2.99 -1.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 0.31 0.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.80 23.37 13.13
Equity Share Capital 9.77 9.77 9.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 71.47 23.93 13.44
Diluted EPS 71.47 23.93 13.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 71.47 23.93 13.44
Diluted EPS 71.47 23.93 13.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited