WPIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 507.16 crore, up 105.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.16 crore in December 2022 up 105.69% from Rs. 246.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.80 crore in December 2022 up 431.62% from Rs. 13.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.76 crore in December 2022 up 253.65% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.