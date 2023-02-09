English
    WPIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 507.16 crore, up 105.69% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 507.16 crore in December 2022 up 105.69% from Rs. 246.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.80 crore in December 2022 up 431.62% from Rs. 13.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.76 crore in December 2022 up 253.65% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.

    WPIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations507.16404.29246.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations507.16404.29246.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials286.59257.51113.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.14-13.02-14.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.5047.5251.74
    Depreciation9.448.438.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.1862.9162.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.5840.9424.70
    Other Income15.743.970.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.3244.9125.59
    Interest5.555.985.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.7738.9220.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax106.7738.9220.09
    Tax23.0512.855.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.7226.0714.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.02-0.02-0.02
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.7026.0614.79
    Minority Interest-13.91-2.99-1.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.310.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates69.8023.3713.13
    Equity Share Capital9.779.779.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS71.4723.9313.44
    Diluted EPS71.4723.9313.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS71.4723.9313.44
    Diluted EPS71.4723.9313.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited