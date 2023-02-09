WPIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 507.16 crore, up 105.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.16 crore in December 2022 up 105.69% from Rs. 246.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.80 crore in December 2022 up 431.62% from Rs. 13.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.76 crore in December 2022 up 253.65% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 71.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.44 in December 2021.

WPIL shares closed at 1,168.80 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.14% returns over the last 6 months and 17.26% over the last 12 months.