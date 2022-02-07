WPIL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 246.57 crore, down 4.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.57 crore in December 2021 down 4.25% from Rs. 257.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.13 crore in December 2021 down 54.34% from Rs. 28.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021 up 10.42% from Rs. 31.18 crore in December 2020.

WPIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.44 in December 2021 from Rs. 29.44 in December 2020.

WPIL shares closed at 993.40 on February 04, 2022 (BSE)