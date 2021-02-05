WPIL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 257.52 crore, up 28.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 257.52 crore in December 2020 up 28.13% from Rs. 200.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.76 crore in December 2020 up 170.88% from Rs. 10.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.18 crore in December 2020 down 3.94% from Rs. 32.46 crore in December 2019.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 29.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.87 in December 2019.

WPIL shares closed at 634.25 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.66% returns over the last 6 months and -0.70% over the last 12 months.