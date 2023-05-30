Worth Periphera Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.46 crore, down 15.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.46 crore in March 2023 down 15.42% from Rs. 57.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2023 up 1.1% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2023 down 0.15% from Rs. 6.75 crore in March 2022.

Worth Periphera EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.59 in March 2022.

Worth Periphera shares closed at 102.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.15% returns over the last 6 months and -0.58% over the last 12 months.