    Worth Periphera Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.46 crore, down 15.42% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Worth Peripherals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.46 crore in March 2023 down 15.42% from Rs. 57.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2023 up 1.1% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2023 down 0.15% from Rs. 6.75 crore in March 2022.

    Worth Periphera EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.59 in March 2022.

    Worth Periphera shares closed at 102.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.15% returns over the last 6 months and -0.58% over the last 12 months.

    Worth Peripherals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.4648.4157.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.4648.4157.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.5335.0141.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.060.080.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.002.873.17
    Depreciation1.211.221.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.574.296.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.084.934.68
    Other Income1.441.400.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.536.345.62
    Interest0.030.020.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.506.325.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.506.325.45
    Tax1.381.401.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.124.924.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.124.924.07
    Equity Share Capital15.7515.7515.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.623.122.59
    Diluted EPS2.623.122.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.623.122.59
    Diluted EPS2.623.122.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
