Worth Periphera Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.73 crore, up 51.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.73 crore in March 2021 up 51.6% from Rs. 31.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2021 up 29.01% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2021 down 1.46% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2020.

Worth Periphera EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2020.

Worth Periphera shares closed at 75.40 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.60% returns over the last 6 months and 61.46% over the last 12 months.