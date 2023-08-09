English
    Worth Periphera Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.83 crore, down 29.37% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Worth Peripherals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.83 crore in June 2023 down 29.37% from Rs. 60.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2023 down 25.56% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2023 down 16.39% from Rs. 7.26 crore in June 2022.

    Worth Periphera EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.02 in June 2022.

    Worth Periphera shares closed at 100.65 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -0.05% over the last 12 months.

    Worth Peripherals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.8348.4660.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.8348.4660.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.6434.5345.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.120.06-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.823.002.78
    Depreciation1.201.211.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.645.576.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.654.084.82
    Other Income2.211.441.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.875.536.11
    Interest0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.845.506.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.845.506.09
    Tax1.291.381.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.544.124.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.544.124.76
    Equity Share Capital15.7515.7515.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.242.623.02
    Diluted EPS2.242.623.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.242.623.02
    Diluted EPS2.242.623.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Worth Periphera #Worth Peripherals
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

