Worth Periphera Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore, down 17.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore in December 2022 down 17.96% from Rs. 59.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 32.1% from Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2022 down 29.28% from Rs. 10.69 crore in December 2021.