English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Worth Periphera Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore, down 17.96% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Worth Peripherals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore in December 2022 down 17.96% from Rs. 59.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 32.1% from Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2022 down 29.28% from Rs. 10.69 crore in December 2021.

    Worth Periphera EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.60 in December 2021.

    Worth Periphera shares closed at 103.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.86% returns over the last 6 months and -5.32% over the last 12 months.

    Worth Peripherals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.4155.2159.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.4155.2159.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.0140.8845.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08-0.05-0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.872.923.39
    Depreciation1.221.181.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.295.975.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.934.313.21
    Other Income1.401.146.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.345.459.46
    Interest0.020.03-0.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.325.429.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.325.429.66
    Tax1.401.172.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.924.247.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.924.247.24
    Equity Share Capital15.7515.7515.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.122.694.60
    Diluted EPS3.122.694.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.122.694.60
    Diluted EPS3.122.694.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Worth Periphera #Worth Peripherals
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:33 am