Worth Periphera Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore, down 17.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore in December 2022 down 17.96% from Rs. 59.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 32.1% from Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2022 down 29.28% from Rs. 10.69 crore in December 2021.

Worth Periphera EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.60 in December 2021.

Worth Periphera shares closed at 103.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.86% returns over the last 6 months and -5.32% over the last 12 months.