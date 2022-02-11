Worth Periphera Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.01 crore, up 48.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.01 crore in December 2021 up 48.52% from Rs. 39.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2021 up 187.38% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.69 crore in December 2021 up 107.17% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2020.

Worth Periphera EPS has increased to Rs. 4.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.60 in December 2020.

Worth Periphera shares closed at 127.75 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.84% returns over the last 6 months and 97.76% over the last 12 months.