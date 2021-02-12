Worth Periphera Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.73 crore, up 26.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.73 crore in December 2020 up 26.69% from Rs. 31.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2020 down 9.9% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2020 up 5.74% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2019.

Worth Periphera EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2019.

Worth Periphera shares closed at 63.20 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)