Worth Periphera Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.53 crore, down 11.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Worth Peripherals are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.53 crore in March 2023 down 11.6% from Rs. 76.38 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 up 0.91% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2023 up 4.61% from Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2022.
Worth Periphera EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2022.
|Worth Peripherals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.53
|68.07
|76.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.53
|68.07
|76.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|48.81
|49.37
|57.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.41
|0.20
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.02
|3.83
|3.41
|Depreciation
|1.69
|1.54
|1.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.51
|5.45
|7.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.09
|7.67
|6.45
|Other Income
|0.85
|0.48
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.93
|8.15
|6.76
|Interest
|0.31
|0.33
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.62
|7.82
|6.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.62
|7.82
|6.36
|Tax
|1.97
|2.17
|1.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.65
|5.66
|4.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.65
|5.66
|4.50
|Minority Interest
|-0.55
|-0.71
|-0.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.10
|4.95
|4.06
|Equity Share Capital
|15.75
|15.75
|15.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.60
|3.14
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|2.60
|3.14
|2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.60
|3.14
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|2.60
|3.14
|2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited