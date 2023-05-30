Worth Periphera Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.53 crore, down 11.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.53 crore in March 2023 down 11.6% from Rs. 76.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 up 0.91% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2023 up 4.61% from Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2022.

Worth Periphera EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2022.