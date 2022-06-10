Worth Periphera Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore, up 22.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore in March 2022 up 22.23% from Rs. 62.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022 up 28.67% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2022 up 33.55% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2021.

Worth Periphera EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2021.

Worth Periphera shares closed at 101.05 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)