    Worth Periphera Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore, up 22.23% Y-o-Y

    June 10, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Worth Peripherals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore in March 2022 up 22.23% from Rs. 62.49 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022 up 28.67% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2022 up 33.55% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2021.

    Worth Periphera EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2021.

    Worth Periphera shares closed at 101.05 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)

    Worth Peripherals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.3876.1062.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.3876.1062.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.8359.3246.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.12-0.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.414.443.50
    Depreciation1.481.591.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.226.887.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.453.984.37
    Other Income0.315.840.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.769.824.69
    Interest0.400.02-0.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.369.805.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.369.805.05
    Tax1.862.491.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.507.313.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.507.313.52
    Minority Interest-0.44-0.07-0.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.067.243.15
    Equity Share Capital15.7515.7515.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.584.602.00
    Diluted EPS2.584.602.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.584.602.00
    Diluted EPS2.584.602.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Worth Periphera #Worth Peripherals
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 09:33 am
