Worth Periphera Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.49 crore, up 18.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.49 crore in March 2021 up 18.73% from Rs. 52.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2021 down 71.85% from Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2021 down 18.28% from Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2020.

Worth Periphera EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2020.

Worth Periphera shares closed at 74.35 on June 18, 2021 (NSE)