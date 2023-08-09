Worth Periphera Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.91 crore, down 28.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.91 crore in June 2023 down 28.99% from Rs. 82.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2023 down 25.54% from Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.27 crore in June 2023 down 20.81% from Rs. 9.18 crore in June 2022.

Worth Periphera EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.03 in June 2022.

Worth Periphera shares closed at 100.65 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -0.05% over the last 12 months.