Worth Invt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 55.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in September 2022 up 55.29% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 37.14% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 112% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

Worth Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2021.

Worth Invt shares closed at 44.90 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.32% returns over the last 6 months and -6.26% over the last 12 months.