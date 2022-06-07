 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Worth Invt Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 412.23% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Worth Investment & Trading are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 412.23% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 101.37% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 554.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Worth Invt shares closed at 30.05 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)

Worth Investment & Trading
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.50 0.64 -0.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.50 0.64 -0.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.25 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- -0.06
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -0.25 0.43 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.50 0.21 -0.11
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.50 0.21 -0.11
Interest 0.60 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 0.21 -0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 0.21 -0.11
Tax 0.12 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.23 0.21 -0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.23 0.21 -0.11
Equity Share Capital 3.28 3.28 3.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 0.63 -0.35
Diluted EPS -0.70 0.63 -0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 0.63 -0.35
Diluted EPS -0.70 0.63 -0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Worth Investment &amp; Trading #Worth Invt
first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:33 am
