Worth Invt Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 412.23% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Worth Investment & Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 412.23% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 101.37% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 554.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
Worth Invt shares closed at 30.05 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)
|Worth Investment & Trading
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.50
|0.64
|-0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.50
|0.64
|-0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|-0.06
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.25
|0.43
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.50
|0.21
|-0.11
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.50
|0.21
|-0.11
|Interest
|0.60
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.21
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.21
|-0.11
|Tax
|0.12
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.21
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.21
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.28
|3.28
|3.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|0.63
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|0.63
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|0.63
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|0.63
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited