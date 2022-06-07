Worth Invt Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 412.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 412.23% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 101.37% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 554.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Worth Invt shares closed at 30.05 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)