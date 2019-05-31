Worth Invt Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 105.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 105.69% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 360.24% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

Worth Invt shares closed at 17.25 on May 17, 2019 (BSE)