Worth Invt Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 6.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2023 up 6.57% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 7.77% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

Worth Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2022.

Worth Invt shares closed at 56.91 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.27% returns over the last 6 months and 88.76% over the last 12 months.