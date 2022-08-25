Worth Invt Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 696.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 696.02% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 up 551.16% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 up 525% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Worth Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Worth Invt shares closed at 39.55 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.12% returns over the last 6 months