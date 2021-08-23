Worth Invt Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 197.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 197.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 111.96% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Worth Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2020.

Worth Invt shares closed at 19.00 on August 16, 2021 (BSE)