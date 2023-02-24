Worth Invt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, up 129.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in December 2022 up 129.42% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 0.15% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 up 471.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.