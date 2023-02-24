Worth Invt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, up 129.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in December 2022 up 129.42% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 0.15% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 up 471.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

Worth Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2021.

Worth Invt shares closed at 37.50 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and -12.59% over the last 12 months.