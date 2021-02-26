Worth Invt Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 13.3% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 70.76% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Worth Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2019.

Worth Invt shares closed at 11.33 on October 26, 2020 (BSE)