Worth Invt Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 31.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2019 up 31.1% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019 up 688% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019 up 633.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018.

Worth Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2018.

Worth Invt shares closed at 15.50 on January 27, 2020 (BSE)