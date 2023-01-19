 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Worst of inflation behind us, seeing some green shoots in rural market, says HUL's Sanjiv Mehta

Jan 19, 2023

HUL’s net material inflation came down to 18 percent in the December quarter. In the June quarter, it was at 20 percent and had climbed to 22 percent in the September quarter

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD, HUL

The rural market is showing some signs of improvement on easing inflation, robust sowing of winter crops and an increase in farm incomes, Hindustan Unilever’s brass told mediapersons after announcing better-than-expected numbers for the December quarter.

Value growth in rural markets was 5 percent year-on-year in the December quarter while volumes declined by 7 percent. “There is a long way to go before rural volumes come back, but we are definitely seeing some green shoots. In the July 2022 quarter, value growth in the rural market was negative 2 percent,” HUL chief executive officer Sanjiv Mehta said.

The FMCG behemoth's net material inflation (NMI) in the December quarter came down to 18 percent. In the June quarter it stood at 20 percent and , climbed to 22 percent in the September quarter. “The worst of inflation is behind us,” Mehta said.

As raw material prices eased, the company cuts soap and tea prices in the December quarter. “As inflation moves southwards, our gross margins improved but we did not pass it all to the bottom line and we increased our ad spends,” he said.

The management said the company was witnessing three key consumer trends: downgrading to lower unit packs in rural areas, a shift to larger packs by people with more disposable income and premiumisation in urban areas.