Worldwide Leath Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 54.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in June 2019 down 54.89% from Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 up 87.31% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 up 88.71% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2018.

Worldwide Leath shares closed at 16.00 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)