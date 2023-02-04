Worldwide Alu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore, up 424.5% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 11.02 11.95 2.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11.02 11.95 2.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 11.02 11.95 1.75 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.15 0.08 0.05 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.08 0.02 0.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.10 0.27 Other Income 0.40 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 -0.10 0.27 Interest 0.00 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.17 -0.10 0.27 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.17 -0.10 0.27 Tax 0.01 -- 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.16 -0.10 0.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.16 -0.10 0.26 Equity Share Capital 3.29 3.29 3.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.47 -0.30 0.79 Diluted EPS 0.47 -0.30 0.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.47 -0.30 0.79 Diluted EPS 0.47 -0.30 0.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited