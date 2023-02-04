Worldwide Alu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore, up 424.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Worldwide Aluminium are:Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore in December 2022 up 424.5% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 39.84% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 37.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.
Worldwide Alu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2021.
|Worldwide Alu shares closed at 16.85 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.62% returns over the last 6 months and 14.78% over the last 12 months.
|Worldwide Aluminium
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.02
|11.95
|2.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.02
|11.95
|2.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.02
|11.95
|1.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.08
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.10
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.40
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.10
|0.27
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.10
|0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.17
|-0.10
|0.27
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|-0.10
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|-0.10
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|3.29
|3.29
|3.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.47
|-0.30
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.47
|-0.30
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.47
|-0.30
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.47
|-0.30
|0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited