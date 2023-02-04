 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Worldwide Alu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore, up 424.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Worldwide Aluminium are:Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore in December 2022 up 424.5% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 39.84% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 37.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.
Worldwide Alu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2021. Worldwide Alu shares closed at 16.85 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.62% returns over the last 6 months and 14.78% over the last 12 months.
Worldwide Aluminium
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11.0211.952.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.0211.952.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods11.0211.951.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.150.080.05
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.080.020.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.100.27
Other Income0.40----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.17-0.100.27
Interest0.000.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.17-0.100.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.17-0.100.27
Tax0.01--0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.16-0.100.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.16-0.100.26
Equity Share Capital3.293.293.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.47-0.300.79
Diluted EPS0.47-0.300.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.47-0.300.79
Diluted EPS0.47-0.300.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 4, 2023 12:11 am