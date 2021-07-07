Woolworth Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Woolworth (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2021 down 113.32% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2021 down 276.58% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2020.
Woolworth shares closed at 0.63 on July 05, 2021 (BSE)
|Woolworth (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.52
|6.09
|--
|Other Operating Income
|-7.18
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.34
|6.09
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.05
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-2.34
|1.62
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.63
|0.70
|0.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.68
|2.30
|0.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.68
|1.48
|-1.82
|Other Income
|-0.13
|0.12
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.81
|1.60
|-1.82
|Interest
|0.04
|--
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.84
|1.60
|-2.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.84
|1.60
|-2.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.84
|1.60
|-2.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.01
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.83
|1.60
|-2.27
|Equity Share Capital
|33.99
|33.99
|33.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|0.47
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|0.47
|-0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|0.47
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|0.47
|-0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited