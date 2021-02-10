Woolworth Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, up 51110.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in December 2020 up 51110.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020 up 182.38% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2020 up 286.99% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019.

Woolworth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2019.

Woolworth shares closed at 0.39 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)