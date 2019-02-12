Woolworth Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 99.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 99.74% from Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2018 up 68.65% from Rs. 14.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2018 down 618.52% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2017.

Woolworth shares closed at 0.63 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)