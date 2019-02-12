Woolworth Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 99.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Woolworth (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 99.74% from Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2018 up 68.65% from Rs. 14.71 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2018 down 618.52% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2017.
Woolworth shares closed at 0.63 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Woolworth (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|15.62
|21.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|15.62
|21.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.65
|25.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|9.00
|-12.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.13
|4.02
|4.43
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.74
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.76
|7.88
|8.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.61
|-6.67
|-5.37
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|4.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.61
|-6.66
|-1.32
|Interest
|--
|--
|13.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.61
|-6.66
|-14.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.61
|-6.66
|-14.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.61
|-6.66
|-14.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.61
|-6.66
|-14.71
|Equity Share Capital
|33.99
|33.99
|33.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|-1.96
|-4.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|-1.96
|-4.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|-1.96
|-4.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|-1.96
|-4.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited