    Woodsvilla Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 58.16% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Woodsvilla are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 58.16% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 342.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    Woodsvilla shares closed at 5.12 on May 15, 2023 (BSE)

    Woodsvilla
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.140.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.140.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.050.050.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.010.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.02
    Depreciation0.030.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.070.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.050.04
    Other Income0.010.010.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.030.06
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-0.040.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.02-0.040.06
    Tax0.14----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.040.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.040.06
    Equity Share Capital3.013.013.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.060.24
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.060.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.060.24
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.060.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Woodsvilla
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm