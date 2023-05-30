Woodsvilla Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 58.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 58.16% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 342.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Woodsvilla shares closed at 5.12 on May 15, 2023 (BSE)