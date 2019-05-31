Woodsvilla Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 53.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 53.7% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 up 25.29% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

Woodsvilla shares closed at 2.50 on January 02, 2019 (BSE)