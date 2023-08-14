Woodsvilla Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 54.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2023 down 54.89% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 77.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

Woodsvilla EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

Woodsvilla shares closed at 7.75 on July 27, 2023 (BSE)